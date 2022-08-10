Crust Shadow (CSM) Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $918,645.21 and $9,846.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,900.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00036836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00128045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00066260 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

