Critical Review: Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) & ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) and ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of ContraFect shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Arvinas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ContraFect shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arvinas and ContraFect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas 0 3 14 0 2.82 ContraFect 0 3 1 1 2.60

Profitability

Arvinas currently has a consensus price target of $87.63, indicating a potential upside of 57.03%. ContraFect has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,507.72%. Given ContraFect’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ContraFect is more favorable than Arvinas.

This table compares Arvinas and ContraFect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas -255.97% -31.16% -15.33% ContraFect N/A -85.31% -56.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arvinas and ContraFect’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas $46.70 million 63.57 -$191.00 million ($4.46) -12.51 ContraFect N/A N/A -$20.28 million ($0.89) -0.31

ContraFect has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ContraFect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Arvinas has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ContraFect has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Arvinas

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC. The company has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Bayer AG. Arvinas, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About ContraFect

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia. The company also develops CF-296, an engineered lysin, used for treatment of the invasive infections caused by staphylococcus aureus including biofilm-related infections in prosthetic joints and indwelling devices and osteomyelitis; and CF-370, an investigational anti-bacterial therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat pseudomonas aeruginosa infections, such as ventilator associated pneumonia, blood stream infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and surgery carry infections. It also initiated an expanded access program to provide Exebacase for the treatment of persistent bacteremia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus in COVID-19 patients. The company has a license agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify novel lysin therapeutic candidates targeting gram-negative pathogens. ContraFect Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.