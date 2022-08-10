Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $183.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.81 million. Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Cricut Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.40. Cricut has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $36.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

About Cricut

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 27.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 27,504.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cricut by 38.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

