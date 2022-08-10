Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives C$6.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.56.
CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$5.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.69. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.52 and a 52 week high of C$6.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$848.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98.
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.
