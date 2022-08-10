Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on CEQP. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.64 and a beta of 2.84. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 1.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,871.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.2% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

