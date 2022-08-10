Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) is Salzhauer Michael’s 2nd Largest Position

Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares during the quarter. Cowen makes up about 6.0% of Salzhauer Michael’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Salzhauer Michael owned 1.81% of Cowen worth $13,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWN. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Cowen during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $38.52. 79,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,108. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COWN. Piper Sandler downgraded Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

