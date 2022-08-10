Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Truist Financial cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CORT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

CORT stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,456.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $7,353,183.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,678,986.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 384,780 shares of company stock worth $9,889,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.