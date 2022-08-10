Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 547,326 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,486,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 547,326 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.72% of BWX Technologies worth $133,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $57,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $202,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.98. 14,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,552. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $62.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

