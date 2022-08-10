Cooke & Bieler LP Has $52.27 Million Stock Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $52,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 3.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE:FUL traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.09. 2,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.57.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $993.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

