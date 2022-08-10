Cooke & Bieler LP Has $168.57 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,205 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.41% of General Mills worth $168,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 204,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 118,434 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 223,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.50. 66,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,674. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

