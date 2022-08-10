Cooke & Bieler LP Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,281,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,653 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises approximately 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.85% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $179,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE SWK traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.72. 92,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,803. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.54 and its 200-day moving average is $131.98. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $203.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

