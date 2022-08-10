Cooke & Bieler LP Grows Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,041,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,494 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $198,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $63.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

