Cooke & Bieler LP Decreases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,585,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 395,004 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $153,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 129,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,547. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WMB shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

