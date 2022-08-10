Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,590 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 3.08% of Plexus worth $70,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Plexus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Plexus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $46,156.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $46,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,676. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $99.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLXS. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

