Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.40.

CTS traded up C$1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.34. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.85 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.80.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

