Contrasting Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) & Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Rating) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Pioneer Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Oil and Gas and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Enerplus 28.82% 81.63% 24.38%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enerplus $963.90 million 3.27 $234.44 million $2.00 6.70

This table compares Pioneer Oil and Gas and Enerplus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Oil and Gas and Enerplus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Enerplus 0 0 9 0 3.00

Enerplus has a consensus price target of $22.89, indicating a potential upside of 70.94%. Given Enerplus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Summary

Enerplus beats Pioneer Oil and Gas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Oil and Gas

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 8.2 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 20.7 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 299.3 MMbbls of tight oil; 56.2 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 19.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,367.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

