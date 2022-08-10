Context Capital Management LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 283,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $7,292,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $5,502,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $5,388,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $4,050,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $2,975,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCX remained flat at $10.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,582. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Company Profile

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

