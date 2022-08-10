Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 2.30% of Financial Strategies Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.31% of the company’s stock.
Financial Strategies Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FXCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,109. Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.
Financial Strategies Acquisition Profile
Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.
