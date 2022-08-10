ContentBox Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $387,072.72 and $37,761.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009171 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00231955 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

