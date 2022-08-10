Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.36-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.16 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.36-$5.50 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI traded down 1.37 on Wednesday, hitting 54.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,369. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of 34.81 and a 52-week high of 69.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of 47.95 and a 200 day moving average of 52.81.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 1.29 by -0.20. The firm had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 90.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, Director Elaine Healy bought 1,000 shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 38.52 per share, for a total transaction of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 38,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

