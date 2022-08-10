Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CGEN. StockNews.com upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compugen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen Stock Performance

CGEN opened at $1.44 on Monday. Compugen has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $98.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Compugen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000.

About Compugen

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.