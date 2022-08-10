Commerce Bank Sells 4,244 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,052. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.52. 23,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

