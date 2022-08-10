Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on August 23rd

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of STK opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $39.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

