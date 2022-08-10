Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,052 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.19. 64,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203,410. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

