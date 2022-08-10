Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 8,600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,747,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Coin Citadel Price Performance

Coin Citadel stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,077,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,887. Coin Citadel has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get Coin Citadel alerts:

About Coin Citadel

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Coin Citadel, a digital currency and blockchain investment company, focuses on building, operating, and supporting blockchain technologies. The company engages in cryptocurrency mining activities; and development of exchange and mining pool platforms. The company was formerly known as Global New Energy Industries Inc and changed its name to Coin Citadel in November 2014.

Receive News & Ratings for Coin Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coin Citadel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.