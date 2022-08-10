Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 54 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 2.2% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 80.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after purchasing an additional 962,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $14.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $476.80. 49,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $408.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.95. The firm has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.