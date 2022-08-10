Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. 1,485,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,503,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

