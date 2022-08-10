Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.
Clovis Oncology Price Performance
CLVS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,152,730. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
About Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
