Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Clovis Oncology Price Performance

CLVS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,152,730. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clovis Oncology

About Clovis Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,348,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after buying an additional 2,233,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,459,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 849,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 620.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 150,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 129,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 76,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

