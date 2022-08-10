Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

Clovis Oncology Trading Down 12.4 %

CLVS stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,497,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,152,730. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $182.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Clovis Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,348,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after buying an additional 2,233,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,459,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 849,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 76,620 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 466,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

