Citigroup Raises iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target to $61.00

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities lowered iRobot to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered iRobot from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.67.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $59.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25. iRobot has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $98.86.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,394,000 after buying an additional 52,357 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in iRobot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,636,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in iRobot by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,946,000 after buying an additional 31,602 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in iRobot by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,370,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in iRobot by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,895,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

