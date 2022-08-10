Cindicator (CND) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Cindicator (CND) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Cindicator has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $65.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

Cindicator Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

