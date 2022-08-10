Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Shares Up 2.5%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13. Approximately 718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Bancorp from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.

Cincinnati Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Cincinnati Bancorp makes up about 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

