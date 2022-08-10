Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 75,832 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,832 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of BCE by 109.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. 38,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,951. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

