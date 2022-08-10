Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 439,138 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,254,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 439,138 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 6.5% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $179,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 183,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $206,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 3.3 %

TD traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. The company had a trading volume of 305,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,954. The firm has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.66.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.