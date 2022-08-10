Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,473 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,473 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $36,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $542,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,202 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,821 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after purchasing an additional 732,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.1 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,187. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $204.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -470.72%.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.