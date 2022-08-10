Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,613 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up approximately 2.5% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Restaurant Brands International worth $67,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 74,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.83. 77,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

