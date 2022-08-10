Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 94,367 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,359 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,040,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.66.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

