Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.91. 879,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,249,430. The stock has a market cap of $203.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average is $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

