Cidel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Shopify worth $44,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Shopify by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after acquiring an additional 683,314 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 568.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 237,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,319,000 after acquiring an additional 201,665 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 26.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 903,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,434,000 after acquiring an additional 187,833 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 30.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 795,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,536,000 after acquiring an additional 185,017 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.34.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.01. 1,808,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,507,113. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.80. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

