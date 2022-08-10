Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,151 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,471 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,785,000 after acquiring an additional 764,480 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after acquiring an additional 722,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,207,000 after acquiring an additional 616,234 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.58. 70,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $145.62.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

