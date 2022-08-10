Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,463 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dollar General worth $26,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 19.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.69.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DG traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.87. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

