CIBC Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.56.

REI.UN traded up C$0.39 on Wednesday, reaching C$21.42. 394,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,583. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$19.27 and a one year high of C$26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. The company has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.75.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Naftali Sturm sold 2,639 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.18, for a total transaction of C$53,243.94. In related news, insider Naftali Sturm sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.18, for a total value of C$53,243.94. Also, Senior Officer John Ballantyne acquired 4,900 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.47 per share, with a total value of C$100,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,411,921.28.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

