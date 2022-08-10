Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 180.48%.
Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance
Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $65,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDNY. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.
About Chinook Therapeutics
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
