Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 180.48%.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $65,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDNY. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

