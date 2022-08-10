Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lessened by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,809,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 276,043 shares of company stock worth $47,365,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.72. The stock had a trading volume of 99,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,411,023. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

