Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,043 shares of company stock valued at $47,365,905 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

CVX traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $154.82. 94,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,411,023. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.48 and its 200-day moving average is $155.91. The company has a market cap of $304.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.