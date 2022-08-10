Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.8% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,043 shares of company stock valued at $47,365,905. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $154.72. 99,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,411,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $304.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

