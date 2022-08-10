Chester Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
