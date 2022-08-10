ChatCoin Market Capitalization Hits $763,324.23 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $763,324.23 and approximately $65,959.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,837.29 or 0.99858256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00046762 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00027988 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009983 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

