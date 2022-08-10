Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $388.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays to $388.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHTR. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $643.74.
Charter Communications Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ CHTR opened at $452.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
