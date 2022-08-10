Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $388.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays to $388.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHTR. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $643.74.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $452.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.