CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. CGI makes up 1.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in CGI were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.87. 6,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,148. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

